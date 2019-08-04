NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NPTN. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $208.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.60.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby bought 50,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

