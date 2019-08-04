NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetGear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NetGear in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of NetGear in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Get NetGear alerts:

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $32.99. 322,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetGear has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.71.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). NetGear had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetGear will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $67,100.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,716.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $32,765.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,913. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.