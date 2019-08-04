New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 415,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.62 million during the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 33.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 256,108 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 103,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

