New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE NYT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31. New York Times has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.92 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

In other New York Times news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,542,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,247 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,144.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $336,065.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 270.1% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 183.5% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 192,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 124,418 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

