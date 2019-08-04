Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,652,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.