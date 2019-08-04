Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 218.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 163.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

