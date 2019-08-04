Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1-9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.37 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

NYSE NWL traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $15.34. 20,652,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

