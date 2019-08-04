Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Newell Brands stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,652,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,618. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

