Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Announces Earnings Results

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.63 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group updated its FY19 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $9.42. 1,024,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

In other Newmark Group news, CEO Barry M. Gosin bought 561,084 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,325,957.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Compass Point began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

