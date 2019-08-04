Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $652.80 Million

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2019

Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will post sales of $652.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $654.00 million. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $660.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $626.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.35 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $139.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $98.77. 338,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,579. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $119.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $63,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,846,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,445,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,957,000 after buying an additional 84,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,936,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 317,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after buying an additional 35,589 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

