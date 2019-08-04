NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

NEE stock opened at $211.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $213.23. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,717,326.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

