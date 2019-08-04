Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Svb Leerink raised Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Swann raised Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Dougherty & Co lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $16.16. 209,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $131.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.33 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 13,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $267,055.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon Razin sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $76,583.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,004 shares of company stock worth $364,819. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,675,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 40.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 493,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 143,105 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 33.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 129,082 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 123.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 91,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

