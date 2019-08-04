NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 604,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,460. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.81%.

In related news, Director John T. Raymond sold 176,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $2,628,313.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $363,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,584,789.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

