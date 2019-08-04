NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Raises Stock Position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 353.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $54.41. 1,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $338.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.57.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

