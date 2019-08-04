NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 4,000 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synaptics to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Synaptics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $95,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,871 shares in the company, valued at $738,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.30 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

