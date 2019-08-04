NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 5,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,571,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.23. 3,917,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,874. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

