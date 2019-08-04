Noble (NYSE:NE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Noble (NYSE:NE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NE traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,002,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,459. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $505.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Noble has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.44.

Get Noble alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Noble by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 59,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 72,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Noble by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 701,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 218,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NE. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SEB Equities lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $3.00 price target on Noble and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Noble in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.