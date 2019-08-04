Noir (NOR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $124.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market cap of $239,116.00 and $124.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 53.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00250934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.01373359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022735 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00108925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,097,094 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

