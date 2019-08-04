Nomura Increases Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $35.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target increased by Nomura from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATUS. TheStreet raised Altice USA from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altice USA from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.42.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,574,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,834. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Dennis Okhuijsen sold 551,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $13,611,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Altice USA by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

