Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to Neutral by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nomura from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Nomura from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Nomura stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 323,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 102.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 173.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

