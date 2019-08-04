Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.11 million.

Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 1,000,000 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 1,000,060 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,123.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

