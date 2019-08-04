Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Separately, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 1,000,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,123.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

