Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novocure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Novocure from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Novocure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NVCR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 698,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.77 and a beta of 2.46. Novocure has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $86.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William F. Doyle sold 64,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,061,441.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 842,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,107,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 30,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,685,850.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,240,336.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,320 shares of company stock worth $48,898,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 60,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

