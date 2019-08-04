Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.75. Novus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 1,925 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Novus Therapeutics news, CEO Gregory J. Flesher sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $28,544.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,451 shares of company stock valued at $57,429. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Novus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.