nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NYSE NVT traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $21.57. 2,070,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $73,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $2,366,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in nVent Electric by 137.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 93,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,241 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in nVent Electric by 21.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in nVent Electric by 2,351.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 586,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Buckingham Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

