nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Gap Down to $22.59

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $22.59. nVent Electric shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 714,581 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Vertical Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Buckingham Research set a $31.00 price target on nVent Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 366,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $9,550,433.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,068,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,280,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $45,331,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

