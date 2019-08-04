nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Vertical Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research set a $31.00 price objective on nVent Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE NVT traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,112. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $73,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,280,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,331,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 416.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

