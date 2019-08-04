Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Obseva from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright set a $44.00 price target on Obseva and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obseva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Obseva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 32,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,882. Obseva has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $413.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Analysts expect that Obseva will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Obseva by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obseva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obseva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Obseva by 86.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Obseva by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

