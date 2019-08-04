Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.18. 12,206,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,025,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. ValuEngine lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

In other news, insider Vicki A. Hollub purchased 37,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,956,896.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,131.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,158,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $29,186,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after buying an additional 504,837 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $32,993,000. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $22,626,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.