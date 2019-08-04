Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $110,260.00

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $110,260.00 worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00251236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.01378851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00022964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00108969 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 567,723,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,675,148 tokens. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.