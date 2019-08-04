OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut OceanFirst Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 100,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $29.71.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.38 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $191,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

