Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OCN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 251,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,399. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $303.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Read More: Systematic Risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.