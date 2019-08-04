ODEM (ODE) Achieves Market Cap of $45.85 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001824 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $45.85 million and $1.06 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00251928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.01377406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00109899 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,043,504 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.