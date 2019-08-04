Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Reaches $12.07 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, FCoin, Huobi and CoinTiger. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00252300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.01377229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00109464 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,729,392,470 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, CoinTiger, LBank, Bittrex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

