Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

ZEUS stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $132.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $429.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Olympic Steel by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Olympic Steel by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Olympic Steel by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

