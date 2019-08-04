Olympus Labs (MOT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Olympus Labs has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Olympus Labs has a market cap of $458,706.00 and $9.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olympus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $588.64 or 0.05386394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001154 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Olympus Labs Profile

MOT is a token. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Olympus Labs is olympuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, Bibox, Kyber Network, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

