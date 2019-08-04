OmiseGO (OMG) Price Reaches $1.53

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. OmiseGO has a market cap of $214.12 million and $36.28 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00014293 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, DragonEX, Ethfinex and AirSwap. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002129 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

