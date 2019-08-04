Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $80.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. 1,482,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $4,833,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,362,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,547,000 after purchasing an additional 645,094 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

