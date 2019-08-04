On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ONDK. BTIG Research raised On Deck Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens set a $6.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded On Deck Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

NYSE ONDK traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. 745,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,934. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. On Deck Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that On Deck Capital will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONDK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in On Deck Capital by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in On Deck Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in On Deck Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in On Deck Capital by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 85,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in On Deck Capital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

