OneLedger Price Hits $0.0082 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.68 million and $387,019.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEx, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $594.42 or 0.05523373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,521,851 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin, BitForex, IDEX, CoinEx and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

