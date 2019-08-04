OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

OneMain (NYSE:OMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.01. 648,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.43. OneMain has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $43.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.08 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,500,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,862,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,473,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,225,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,157,000 after acquiring an additional 606,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,450,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,806,000 after acquiring an additional 423,499 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.