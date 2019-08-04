Ontology Price Reaches $0.97 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00009060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, Bitbns and Kucoin. Ontology has a market cap of $515.91 million and $92.17 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002128 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,255,142 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, Indodax, Bitbns, Huobi, Gate.io, BitMart, Upbit, Koinex, Kucoin, BCEX, Binance, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.