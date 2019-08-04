OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of OpGen in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

OPGN remained flat at $$0.32 on Thursday. 31,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.83. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). OpGen had a negative net margin of 454.23% and a negative return on equity of 313.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

