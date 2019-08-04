Oppenheimer Boosts Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target to $430.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CHE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $383.75.

Chemed stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $408.30. The company had a trading volume of 87,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,026. Chemed has a 12-month low of $260.03 and a 12-month high of $411.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chemed will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $211,132.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,688.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.67, for a total transaction of $1,990,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,846,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,276 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.3% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 269,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $43,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

