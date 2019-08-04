Oppenheimer Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $550.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $527.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $524.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,871. Equinix has a 12-month low of $335.29 and a 12-month high of $533.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $509.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total transaction of $613,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,462.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,450 shares of company stock worth $1,202,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 160.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

