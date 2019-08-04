Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 344,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375 in the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.84 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

