Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Announces Earnings Results

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,544. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,830,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,075,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after buying an additional 213,088 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 972,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 207,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,731,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

