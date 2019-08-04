Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.35, Morningstar.com reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to 7.90-8.10 EPS.

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.77. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $86.45.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $838,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 47.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,251,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $51,926,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 49.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

