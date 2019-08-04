Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oshkosh from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.18.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.29. 868,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,151. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.99. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $86.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $838,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Oshkosh by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

