Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 868,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,364. Oshkosh has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $86.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $838,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1,128.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 99.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 255.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

